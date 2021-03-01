Zacks: Brokerages Expect Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.40 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will announce sales of $38.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.27 million and the lowest is $37.52 million. Solar Capital reported sales of $32.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full-year sales of $161.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $159.70 million to $162.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Solar Capital.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%.

SLRC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Solar Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.50 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Thursday. Compass Point lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Solar Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Solar Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $19.35 on Monday. Solar Capital has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $19.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.25 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 156,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Solar Capital in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Solar Capital by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

