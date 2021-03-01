Zacks: Brokerages Expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.35 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will report $57.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.10 million to $57.60 million. Southside Bancshares posted sales of $62.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year sales of $227.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $224.10 million to $230.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $228.50 million, with estimates ranging from $226.80 million to $230.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $34.58 on Monday. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $36.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average of $29.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.18%.

In other news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 12,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $409,585.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,911.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $156,977.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,552.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 309.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 36,507 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 22,771 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

