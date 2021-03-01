Zacks: Brokerages Expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.84. WSFS Financial posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 291.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 16,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $695,054.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,854.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $57,707.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in WSFS Financial by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 905,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,415,000 after buying an additional 95,233 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in WSFS Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in WSFS Financial by 249.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $53.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.27. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $55.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.83%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

