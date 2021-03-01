Zacks Investment Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA)

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.60).

KTRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group began coverage on Kintara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis boosted their price target on Kintara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of Kintara Therapeutics stock opened at $2.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96. Kintara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $3.35.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kintara Therapeutics stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Kintara Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

