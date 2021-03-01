ZClassic (ZCL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $21,091.00

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 26.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000541 BTC on major exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $21,091.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.50 or 0.00250033 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00099560 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00054236 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000032 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,130,183 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

