ZCore Price Down 19.5% This Week (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. ZCore has a market capitalization of $804,360.79 and $8,252.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZCore token can now be bought for approximately $0.0895 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ZCore has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZCore Profile

ZCore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 8,985,797 tokens. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

ZCore Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

