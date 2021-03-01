Zeepin One Day Volume Reaches $24,189.00 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Zeepin has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. Zeepin has a market cap of $253,824.85 and $24,189.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $252.12 or 0.00512351 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00071170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00076805 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00077850 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00055313 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $221.01 or 0.00449126 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.