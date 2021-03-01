Zel (ZEL) Market Capitalization Tops $9.40 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Zel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0767 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges. Zel has a total market cap of $9.40 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.52 or 0.00245225 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00090613 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00053581 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000545 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 122,492,325 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

