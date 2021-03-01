Zenfuse (ZEFU) Achieves Market Cap of $6.15 Million

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One Zenfuse token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular exchanges. Zenfuse has a total market capitalization of $6.15 million and approximately $4.04 million worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded down 38.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00059526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $389.58 or 0.00795684 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00029642 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006858 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00061920 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00029735 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00045276 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00040657 BTC.

Zenfuse Token Profile

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a token. It was first traded on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,286,249 tokens. Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

