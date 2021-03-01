Zenswap Network Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $24.00 (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. In the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Zenswap Network Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zenswap Network Token has a market capitalization of $15,137.99 and approximately $24.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zenswap Network Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00058313 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.79 or 0.00789727 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00029186 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00060783 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00030357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00041193 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00044717 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Token Profile

ZNT is a token. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 tokens. The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Buying and Selling Zenswap Network Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenswap Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenswap Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zenswap Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenswap Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.