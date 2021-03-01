ZEON One Day Volume Reaches $286,111.00 (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One ZEON token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ZEON has traded 44.3% higher against the US dollar. ZEON has a market cap of $23.36 million and $286,111.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZEON alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00055322 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $364.30 or 0.00756905 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00030462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00060263 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00028968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00041420 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON (ZEON) is a token. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZEON Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.