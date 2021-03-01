Zero (ZER) Price Hits $0.18

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Zero has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $89,879.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Zero has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.31 or 0.00244699 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00090228 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053399 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000544 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000031 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,710,381 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

