ZeroSwap Market Cap Reaches $27.12 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One ZeroSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001660 BTC on exchanges. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $27.12 million and approximately $5.57 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZeroSwap has traded down 15.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZeroSwap alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.46 or 0.00508910 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00073504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00078203 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00077140 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00055123 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $226.98 or 0.00463042 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000414 BTC.

ZeroSwap Token Profile

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,331,747 tokens. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

ZeroSwap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeroSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeroSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.