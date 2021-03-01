ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. ZeuxCoin has a total market capitalization of $228,310.64 and approximately $7,617.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00060115 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.34 or 0.00782034 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00029376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00060873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00029829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00041250 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00044993 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

