Zilliqa Market Capitalization Tops $1.24 Billion (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $1.24 billion and approximately $130.72 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00070317 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002605 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00100302 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,295,555,328 coins and its circulating supply is 11,004,088,175 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

