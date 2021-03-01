ZINC (ZINC) Market Capitalization Achieves $122,763.23

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded down 40.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One ZINC token can currently be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ZINC has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. ZINC has a market cap of $122,763.23 and approximately $3,327.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00060115 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.34 or 0.00782034 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00029376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00060873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00029829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00041250 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00044993 BTC.

ZINC Token Profile

ZINC is a token. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 tokens. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZINC’s official website is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

