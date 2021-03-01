ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Stock Price Up 23.8%

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN)’s share price traded up 23.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $7.44. 2,938,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 1,656,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZK International Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) by 302.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,239 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.24% of ZK International Group worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

