ZKSwap (ZKS) Price Tops $2.40

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $474.51 million and $38.43 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.40 or 0.00004929 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded down 72.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZKSwap alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $246.64 or 0.00505851 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00071258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00076672 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00078428 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00054517 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $219.09 or 0.00449337 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000414 BTC.

ZKSwap Token Profile

ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens.

ZKSwap Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.