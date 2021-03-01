Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoetis news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZTS stock opened at $156.63 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $176.64. The company has a market capitalization of $74.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.73.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

