Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) updated its FY 2022
After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.59-3.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.76-3.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.52 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q1 2022
After-Hours guidance to 0.95-0.97 EPS.
Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $60.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $434.00. 394,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,110,720. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $392.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.13. The company has a market cap of $124.13 billion, a PE ratio of 518.59, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $100.88 and a one year high of $588.84.
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total value of $28,187,965.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,285 shares in the company, valued at $71,245,522.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,284 shares of company stock worth $59,679,622 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.
Zoom Video Communications Company Profile
Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.
