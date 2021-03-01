Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) updated its FY 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.59-3.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.76-3.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.52 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q1 2022

After-Hours guidance to 0.95-0.97 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $60.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $434.00. 394,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,110,720. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $392.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.13. The company has a market cap of $124.13 billion, a PE ratio of 518.59, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $100.88 and a one year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a $350.00 target price (down previously from $435.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $431.63.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total value of $28,187,965.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,285 shares in the company, valued at $71,245,522.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,284 shares of company stock worth $59,679,622 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

