Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Q1 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) updated its first quarter 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.95-0.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $900-905 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $804.78 million.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 3.59-3.65 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded up $60.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $434.00. The stock had a trading volume of 394,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110,720. The company has a market capitalization of $124.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 518.59, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $100.88 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $392.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.13.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $431.63.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total value of $28,187,965.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,245,522.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,284 shares of company stock valued at $59,679,622. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

