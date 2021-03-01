ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target increased by analysts at Raymond James from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Shares of ZI traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.44. The company had a trading volume of 21,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,703. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $64.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.36.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.44 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 3,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $170,800.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,800.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 22C Capital Gp I, L.L.C sold 1,210,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $53,106,954.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,007,693 shares of company stock valued at $303,092,797.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.