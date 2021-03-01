ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

NASDAQ:ZI traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.44. 21,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,517,703. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average of $43.36. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $64.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.44 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Nir Keren sold 142,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $5,790,042.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,885,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 3,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $170,800.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,800.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,007,693 shares of company stock worth $303,092,797 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,244,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. First Growth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $748,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $715,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

