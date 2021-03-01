ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Piper Sandler

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.03% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZI traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.44. 21,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,703. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.44 million. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $16,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,564,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 22C Capital Gp I, L.L.C sold 1,210,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $53,106,954.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,007,693 shares of company stock valued at $303,092,797.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,503,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,941 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,913,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,914 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,215,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,303,000 after purchasing an additional 236,899 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $172,472,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,366,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,737,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.