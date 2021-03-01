Zotefoams plc (ZTF.L) (LON:ZTF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $417.82

Zotefoams plc (ZTF.L) (LON:ZTF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 417.82 ($5.46) and traded as low as GBX 416 ($5.44). Zotefoams plc (ZTF.L) shares last traded at GBX 430 ($5.62), with a volume of 18,892 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £209.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 416.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 417.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.70.

About Zotefoams plc (ZTF.L) (LON:ZTF)

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Zotefoams plc (ZTF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zotefoams plc (ZTF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.