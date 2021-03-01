ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $11.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded down 38.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000209 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

