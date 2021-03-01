Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZFSVF shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, December 14th.

OTCMKTS:ZFSVF opened at $406.30 on Monday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $259.50 and a 12-month high of $442.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $417.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zurich Insurance Group were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

