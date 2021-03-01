Zynex, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zynex in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zynex’s FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Get Zynex alerts:

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Zynex had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 18.08%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZYXI. Northland Securities lowered shares of Zynex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley lowered shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

ZYXI stock opened at $14.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Zynex has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $504.44 million, a P/E ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Zynex by 560.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 163,460 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zynex in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zynex by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zynex by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 12,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zynex in the 4th quarter valued at about $786,000. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.