$0.02 EPS Expected for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Ping Identity posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PING shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

PING stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.54. 56,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,729. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.71, a P/E/G ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $37.80.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $132,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $30,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,978.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,222,901 shares of company stock worth $139,111,893. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the fourth quarter worth $80,682,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ping Identity by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,735,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,358,000 after buying an additional 85,447 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Ping Identity by 14.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,911,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,665,000 after buying an additional 236,337 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in Ping Identity by 58.6% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,895,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,162,000 after buying an additional 700,569 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ping Identity by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,814,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,956,000 after buying an additional 236,331 shares during the period. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

