$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) to post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for BlackLine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. BlackLine reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.60 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.11.

BlackLine stock opened at $127.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.92 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $154.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackLine by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in BlackLine by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in BlackLine by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in BlackLine by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

