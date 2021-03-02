$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) to announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.12. Diversified Healthcare Trust reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 72.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Diversified Healthcare Trust.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.17.

NASDAQ DHC opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $7.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 3.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 74.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

