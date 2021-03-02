$0.20 EPS Expected for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.23. Hostess Brands reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens started coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 231,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 43,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

