$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) will report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Algonquin Power & Utilities.

AQN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.48.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

