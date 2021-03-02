-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) will announce ($0.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Capstone Turbine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.29). Capstone Turbine posted earnings per share of ($0.74) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstone Turbine will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Capstone Turbine.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 149.82% and a negative net margin of 30.83%.

CPST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Turbine from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Turbine from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Capstone Turbine in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Capstone Turbine stock opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40. Capstone Turbine has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $15.28.

In related news, CFO Frederick S. Hencken III sold 2,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $27,462.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,694.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPST. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Capstone Turbine by 162.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 42,754 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Capstone Turbine by 4,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Capstone Turbine in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Capstone Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

