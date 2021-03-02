$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.31. TriState Capital reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.55 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on TriState Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TriState Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 194,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 20,126 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of TriState Capital by 517.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 129,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 65,401 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in TriState Capital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSC traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.50. 91,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.57. TriState Capital has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $25.72. The stock has a market cap of $701.01 million, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 2.10.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

