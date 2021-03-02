$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for DexCom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.06. DexCom posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $3.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DexCom.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $4.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $391.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,582. DexCom has a 52 week low of $182.07 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $388.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.76.

In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total value of $133,743.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,459.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.03, for a total transaction of $772,556.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,096.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,654 shares of company stock valued at $26,380,350. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,461,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in DexCom by 107.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Story: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DexCom (DXCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.