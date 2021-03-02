$0.54 EPS Expected for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.55. Heidrick & Struggles International posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%.

Several research firms have commented on HSII. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Truist boosted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 46,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HSII opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $38.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.64 million, a PE ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day moving average is $26.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

