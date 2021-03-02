0Chain (ZCN) Trading 18.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. 0Chain has a total market cap of $28.45 million and $482,271.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000595 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 90.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00038135 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

