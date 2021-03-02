0x (ZRX) Price Hits $1.35 on Exchanges

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. 0x has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $258.93 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 0x has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One 0x token can now be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00002793 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00058672 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.75 or 0.00801103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007580 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00028576 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00061075 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00029942 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00046190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

0x Token Profile

ZRX is a token. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,407,232 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0x’s official website is 0x.org

0x Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

