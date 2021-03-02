0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Market Cap Tops $1.71 Million

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 19.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000616 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $317,059.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00058548 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $388.42 or 0.00803632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007577 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00028602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00061284 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00030029 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00046002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0xBitcoin (CRYPTO:0xBTC) is a token. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

