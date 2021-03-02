$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will report $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for EQT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $976.26 million. EQT reported sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year sales of $4.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EQT from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 42,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of EQT by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in EQT by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in EQT by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in EQT by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 22,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

EQT stock opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.26. EQT has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.29.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

