$1.25 Million in Sales Expected for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will report sales of $1.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $900,000.00 and the highest is $1.60 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year sales of $1.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $2.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $101.80 million, with estimates ranging from $59.60 million to $144.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Workhorse Group.

Several equities analysts have commented on WKHS shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Workhorse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

In other Workhorse Group news, VP Stephen M. Fleming sold 164,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $3,612,328.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 399,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,762,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Duane Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $899,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,513,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 866,241 shares of company stock worth $22,439,625. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,521,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,153 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 5,302.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,012,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,813,000 after buying an additional 1,975,521 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Workhorse Group by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 647,112 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,466,000 after acquiring an additional 633,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WKHS opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $42.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.74 and its 200-day moving average is $23.77.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc engages in designing and build performance battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. It develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The Automotive division operates as a original equipment manufacturer of class 3-6 commercial-grade, medium-duty truck chassis, marketed under the Workhorse brand.

