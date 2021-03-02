$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to report sales of $1.34 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for BRP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.39 billion and the lowest is $1.29 billion. BRP posted sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year sales of $4.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BRP.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BRP by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,092 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BRP by 409.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 744,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,222,000 after purchasing an additional 598,432 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BRP by 700.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of BRP by 973.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 413,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 374,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BRP by 204.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,790,000 after purchasing an additional 201,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $75.57 on Tuesday. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 3.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.13.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

