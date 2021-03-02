$1.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) will report $1.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Post’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Post posted sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full-year sales of $5.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.70.

Post stock opened at $97.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Post has a 1-year low of $68.97 and a 1-year high of $104.89. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3,259.91 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.53.

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $93,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,003 shares in the company, valued at $844,931.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Post by 747.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 55,162 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Post in the third quarter valued at $35,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Post in the third quarter valued at $192,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Post by 8.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Post by 137.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

