$1.96 EPS Expected for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to post $1.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.10. AvalonBay Communities reported earnings per share of $2.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year earnings of $7.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.47 to $8.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.76 to $9.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AvalonBay Communities.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 35.0% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,153,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,207,000 after acquiring an additional 81,180 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth about $924,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $667,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB stock traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $178.22. The stock had a trading volume of 892,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,088. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.65. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $218.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

