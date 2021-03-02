$110.13 Million in Sales Expected for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) will post sales of $110.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.00 million to $110.54 million. El Pollo Loco reported sales of $107.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full year sales of $425.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $425.74 million to $426.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $440.81 million, with estimates ranging from $432.90 million to $456.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for El Pollo Loco.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. El Pollo Loco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,131,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,685,000 after acquiring an additional 363,121 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,756,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,795,000 after acquiring an additional 96,581 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 296.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 691,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,522,000 after acquiring an additional 517,156 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 642,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 294,928 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 566,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,251,000 after acquiring an additional 18,056 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOCO opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.77 million, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average is $17.60. El Pollo Loco has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

