111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Short Interest Up 165.6% in February

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 244,600 shares, an increase of 165.6% from the January 28th total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 875,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of 111 stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.21. 111 has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $45.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59.

Get 111 alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in 111 by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of 111 by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 116,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 111 by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of 111 by 45.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of 111 by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

111, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for 111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.