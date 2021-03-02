$114.67 Million in Sales Expected for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2021


Equities research analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to post $114.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $123.78 million and the lowest is $111.00 million. Tandem Diabetes Care posted sales of $97.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year sales of $564.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $555.00 million to $573.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $666.74 million, with estimates ranging from $637.30 million to $690.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.36.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $95.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.31 and a beta of 0.31. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.14.

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 15,850 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $1,504,323.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $1,257,543.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,598 shares of company stock worth $3,612,817. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $304,930,000. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth $95,680,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,405,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $134,501,000 after buying an additional 658,890 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,022.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 552,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,825,000 after buying an additional 502,903 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

