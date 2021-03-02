$115.07 Million in Sales Expected for Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will report $115.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lannett’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $117.20 million and the lowest is $112.70 million. Lannett reported sales of $144.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year sales of $491.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $489.50 million to $493.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $514.23 million, with estimates ranging from $510.68 million to $519.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $133.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LCI. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

In other news, Director David A. Drabik sold 33,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $203,345.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,199.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lannett by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,237,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,151,000 after buying an additional 139,553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lannett by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,785,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,679,000 after buying an additional 327,982 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lannett by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,885,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 186,616 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lannett by 287.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 382,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lannett by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 88,353 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lannett stock opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. Lannett has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

