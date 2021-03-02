$12.25 Million in Sales Expected for NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) to report $12.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.20 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full-year sales of $51.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.30 million to $51.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $65.30 million, with estimates ranging from $65.10 million to $65.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NeoGames.

Several research firms recently commented on NGMS. Truist lifted their price objective on NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,049,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,285,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,375,000.

NeoGames stock opened at $30.23 on Tuesday. NeoGames has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.99.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

